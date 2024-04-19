Duke to return 3 players from last season's roster after 7th player enters transfer portal

NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament - Second Round - James Madison v Duke NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 24: Sean Stewart #13 of the Duke Blue Devils warms up prior to a game against the James Madison Dukes in the second round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Barclays Center on March 24, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) (Elsa/Getty Images)

College basketball fans should be used to Duke featuring a new batch of freshman stars each year by now, but next season will see that turnover go into overdrive.

Sean Stewart, a five-star recruit in last year's top-ranked Rivals freshman class, announced Friday he will enter the transfer portal for "the continued growth and development of my basketball goals." He is the seventh member of last year's Duke roster to do so, joining classmate TJ Power as well as Jeremy Roach, Mark Mitchell, Jaylen Blakes, Christian Reeves and Jaden Schutt.

Stewart, Power, Roach and Mitchell were all five-star recruits, while Reeves and Schutt were four-star recruits.

That exodus, coupled with a couple graduations and Kyle Filipowski and Jared McCain declaring for the 2024 NBA Draft, means Duke projects to return with a grand total of three players from a team that reached the Elite Eight last month.

The returners are junior guard Tyrese Proctor, sophomore guard Caleb Foster and senior walk-on Stanley Borden. Proctor and Foster have both said they are staying, while Borden still has eligibility remaining.

Here is what that team looks like from a scholarship grid perspective:

Updated Duke scholarship chart - 5 open for next season



Departures (10):

NBA - Filipowski, McCain

Portal - Roach, Mitchell, Blakes, Schutt, Reeves, Power, Stewart

Out of Eligibility - Young pic.twitter.com/OdxCYhFQcR — Duke Basketball In Depth (@DukeInDepth) April 19, 2024

The good news for Duke is, of course, their incoming freshman class, which could also be the cause for a few of those transfers. The Blue Devils have signed far and away the top class in the country, led by Rivals No. 1 overall recruit Cooper Flagg.

Flagg is flanked by three other five stars: No. 9 recruit Kon Kneuppel, No. 13 recruit Isaiah Evans and Khaman Maluach, who is not ranked in the Rivals 150 but is projected to be a lottery pick. Four-stars Patrick Ngongba II and Darren Harris round out the six-man group.

ESPN also notes Duke is expected to be active in the transfer portal and is reportedly targeting Maliq Brown (Syracuse), Brandon Angel (Stanford) and Mason Gillis (Purdue).

Next season will be Duke head coach Jon Scheyer's first without a single player from the Mike Krzyzewski era. It's also shaping up to be a make-or-break year for the Duke alum, who has succeeded in continuing Coach K's perennial recruiting dominance but has so far failed to reach the Final Four. Both of his teams have gone 27-9, with an ACC Tournament championship in 2023, but Duke fans are obviously looking for something more.