Dolphins reportedly waive rookie receiver Daewood Davis days after he was stretchered off the field

SPORTS-FBN-HYDE-COLUMN-MI Miami Dolphins wide receiver Daewood Davis (87) is carted off the field after getting injured during the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. (Al Diaz/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images) (Miami Herald/TNS)

The Miami Dolphins reportedly waived rookie wide receiver Daewood Davis on Tuesday, three days after he was stretchered off the field during a preseason game, according to Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.

Davis was reportedly waived/released with an injury settled, meaning he will be paid for the amount of time he would have missed if he made the team.

The Dolphins waived/released with injury settlement WR Daewood Davis.



The south Florida native spent the night in the hospital this past weekend after taking a scary hit to the head toward the end of Miami’s preseason game against the Jaguars — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) August 29, 2023

Davis, 24, was carted off the field during Saturday's preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars after taking a big hit in the fourth quarter. The game was suspended after Davis left the field. He was taken to Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville for evaluation.

The Dolphins did not reveal specifics regarding the injury Saturday, though did say Davis had feeling in all his extremities. Davis was released from the hospital Sunday and was placed in the league's concussion protocol.

Davis joined the Dolphins as an undrafted free-agent following two years at Western Kentucky. During his final season in college, he caught 63 passes for 872 yards and seven touchdowns. Davis appeared in all three preseason games with the Dolphins in 2023. He was targeted three times, but did not record any catches.