Dolphins reportedly placing Tua Tagovailoa on injured reserve with concussion suffered vs. Bills

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports

The Miami Dolphins are placing quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on injured reserve with the concussion he suffered Thursday against the Buffalo Bills, NFL Network reports.

It's not clear from the report how long Tagovailoa will be sidelined. A stint on injured reserve means that Tagovailoa will miss at least four games.

