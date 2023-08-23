Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa responds to ESPN critic: Keep 'my name out your mouth'

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa during a news conference following an NFL preseason football game against the Houston Texans, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (Eric Gay/AP)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Tua Tagovailoa began with measured sarcasm.

“I mean he probably knows more about me than I know about myself,” the Miami Dolphins starting quarterback said. “It’s a little weird when other people are talking about other people.”

Then, he turned more serious.

“I come from a Samoan family where respect is everything,” Tagovailoa said. “But it does get to a point where – hey, little easy on that, buddy. Because I think we’re pretty tough-minded people, and if we need to get scrappy, we can get scrappy too.

“Just saying.”

Tagovailoa was responding to a question about ESPN analyst Ryan Clark's recent comments.

Clark, who played defensive back in the NFL for 13 seasons, questioned whether Tagovailoa prioritized his health this offseason in light of the quarterback returning to camp bulkier. What was Tagovailoa doing this offseason?

"Let me tell you what he wasn't doing — he wasn't in the gym, I bet you that," Clark said on ESPN's "NFL Live" show this week. "He might have spent a lot of time in the tattoo parlor. He was not at the dinner table eating what the nutritionist had advised. He looks happy. He thick.

“He built like girls (working) at Onyx in Atlanta right now.”

Onyx is an Atlanta-based strip club.

The Dolphins list Tagovailoa at 227 pounds on their current training camp roster. That’s 10 pounds heavier than his listed weight in the team’s 2022 media guide.

Tagovailoa intentionally shifted his diet and lifted heavier weights for more reps in hopes a sturdier frame would help him stay on the field. Tagovailoa has battled injuries through his college and pro careers, most recently suffering two diagnosed concussions and a third collision of his head with the turf that the Dolphins called a back injury during the 2022 season.

“Everything I did this offseason entailed what would keep me on the field for the entirety of the season,” Tagovailoa said. “I’ve just been trying to give myself the best opportunity to hopefully not get injured.”

Even when he doesn’t prefer the additions to his frame.

“You think I wanted to build all this muscle? Nah. To some extent, I wanted to be a little lighter. There’s a mixture of things that people don’t understand that people don’t know about that people talk about that go behind the scenes.

“So I’d appreciate if you kept my name out your mouth, that’s what I’d say.”

This story will be updated.