Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey activated off IR, reportedly expected to debut vs. Patriots

Miami Dolphins Offseason Workout MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JUNE 06: Jalen Ramsey #5 of the Miami Dolphins looks on after practice at Baptist Health Training Complex on June 06, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images) (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey has been activated to the 53-man roster, the team announced on Saturday.

He will debut in the team's Sunday matchup with the New England Patriots, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

He was expected to be out until December after undergoing meniscus surgery in late July.

When Shefter reported Thursday the Dolphins are planning for the All-Pro cornerback to return a month ahead of schedule, he denied it.

Now, it seems the NFL insider was correct.

