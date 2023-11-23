Dolly Parton dazzles during halftime performance during Cowboys-Commanders game

Dolly Parton performs during halftime of an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez/AP)

Dolly Parton might be 77 years old, but she can still captivate millions. Parton proved as much Thursday, as she put on a dazzling halftime performance as the Dallas Cowboys took on the Washington Commanders on Thanksgiving.

Parton took the stage at AT&T Stadium in Arlington wearing a modified version of a Cowboys cheerleader outfit and immediately launched into "Jolene."

Dolly Parton performs “Jolene” dressed in a modified Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader outfit. Her performance begins with 10 minutes on the halftime clock. pic.twitter.com/aXJMKnI63p — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) November 23, 2023

She also sang "9 to 5" and did a rendition of Queen's "We are the Champions," a possible tribute to the Texas Rangers, who won the World Series in November.

CBS commentator, and former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo, really seemed to enjoy Parton's performance. Romo enjoyed it so much that Jim Nantz had to steer the conversation back to the game.

Jim Nance and Tony Romo talking about Dolly Parton performance. pic.twitter.com/xv8K9bfGfX — ✶Ⓜ️𝕒𝕣𝕔𝕦𝕤 ▶️ ✶ (@_MarcusD3_) November 23, 2023

The NFL tabbed three different artists to perform at halftime during all three Thanksgiving games in 2023. Jack Harlow performed at halftime as the Green Bay Packers took on the Detroit Lions. His performance wasn't received nearly as well as Parton's.

Who won halftime: Jack or Dolly? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/R4DYckxSbO — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) November 23, 2023

DJ Steve Aoki will play during halftime when the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers play the late game Thursday. Good luck to him. Following Parton's performance is not going to be easy.