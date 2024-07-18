Dolan's angry letter, NBA expansion, Team USA stays undefeated & Vegas Summer League thoughts | No Cap Room

Subscribe to Ball Don't Lie

On this episode of No Cap Room, Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Jake Fischer and Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Dan Devine bring you everything you need to know from the basketball world.

They start with Team USA, who has now gone 3-0 in tune up games ahead of the Paris Olympics. Dan explains why the bench is USA’s biggest strength, while Jake wonders if anyone can stop the pairing of LeBron James & Steph Curry.

The guys also discuss Kyrie Irvin having surgery on his broken hand, Gary Trent Jr. signing with the Milwaukee Bucks (thanks to a great recruiting job done by Damian Lillard) and the Nuggets search for a backup point guard.

Jake & Dan also discuss Knicks owner James Dolan sending a letter to the NBA’s Board of Governors to complain about revenue sharing and about the new TV deal that puts more of the most popular NBA games of the season on national TV.

While Jake points out that Adam Silver seemed less optimistic about NBA expansion in his recent press conference, the guys decide to play a game where each one of them pick a city to get an expansion team and give them a name, plus a minority owner that would help draw in local fans.

After the break, Jake tells us everything he heard and saw while he was in Las Vegas for Summer League, including enough frustration around the new CBA that people are starting to wonder if the players and owners will attempt to renegotiate that part of the deal.

We finish the podcast by checking on the four guys in Summer League that Jake and Dan said they would be keeping their eyes on, two of them having not really played at all and the other two being somewhat disappointing so far.

