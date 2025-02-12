Does Joel Embiid have a future with the Sixers? + Mavericks can't catch a break and Kevin Durant claps back

By Vincent Goodwill, Yahoo Sports

Subscribe to Good Word with Goodwill

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

Vincent Goodwill and Dan Titus discuss if Joel Embiid has a future with the Philadelphia 76ers following news he may need another knee surgery.

Vince and Dan then give their thoughts on NBA All-Star weekend and if it can be saved.

Later, Vince and Ice Young react to Kevin Durant clapping back at Ramona Shelburne and the latest news with Unrivaled.

(1:39) - Joel Embiid Surgery(10:52) - Dallas Mavericks(14:31) - All-Star Weekend(21:21) - KD Claps back(33:31) - Breanna Stewart scoreless

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!