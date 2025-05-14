Dodgers reportedly call up top prospect Dalton Rushing with team out to fantastic start

Los Angeles Angels v Los Angeles Dodgers GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 28: Dalton Rushing #68 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates after hitting a walk-off double during the ninth inning of the spring training game against the Los Angeles Angels at Camelback Ranch on February 28, 2025 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Jeremy Chen/Getty Images) (Jeremy Chen/Getty Images)
By Chris Cwik, Yahoo Sports

The Los Angeles Dodgers always seem to get richer. Amid a fantastic start — in which the team is 27-15 — the club will call up top prospect Dalton Rushing from the minors, according to Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic.

Rushing, 24, entered the 2025 season as the Dodgers' No. 1 prospect. In 132 plate appearances at Triple-A, Rushing is hitting .308/.424/.514, with five home runs.

This story will be updated.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!