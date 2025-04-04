Dodgers place Freddie Freeman on IL with ankle injury after shower 'mishap'

Mar 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) hits a home run during the 1st inning against the Detroit Tigers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

Freddie Freeman ended the 2024 MLB season with a career-defining run for the Los Angeles Dodgers. He is beginning the 2025 season on a somewhat lower note.

The Dodgers announced Thursday they are placing the reigning World Series MVP on the 10-day injured list with a right ankle injury he incurred from slipping in the shower at home. The move is retroactive to March 31.

There was no corresponding move, as the Dodgers were off Thursday, but they'll be able to add a player to their 26-man roster before Friday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Freeman has appeared in only three games this season and none since March 29. The shower incident reportedly occurred last weekend, with manager Dave Roberts describing it as a "little mishap," per MLB.com's Sonja Chen.

He previously missed both games of the Japan Series with rib discomfort, echoing his other World Series injury.

The ankle is the same one that underwent surgery after the 2024 season. Freeman played through the pain for the entire MLB postseason after badly spraining his ankle at the end of the regular season, while also dealing with broken rib cartilage. Neither injury prevented him from hitting home runs in four straight games in the World Series.

It's a different environment now, though. Roberts previously told reporters he expected Freeman to be ready for games this week, then good to go for this weekend's Phillies series. Now, Freeman is out until at least April 10, meaning he will also be missing next week's series against the Washington Nationals. The Dodgers are scheduled to visit President Trump at the White House during that trip.

Missing Freeman for all but three games hasn't prevented the Dodgers from starting their season 8-0, the longest undefeated run to start a season for a defending champion in MLB history.