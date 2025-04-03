Detroit RB Jahmyr Gibbs, WR Jameson Williams change numbers ahead of 2025 season

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 24: Jahmyr Gibbs #26 of the Detroit Lions celebrates with Jameson Williams #9 after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter of the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 24, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Lions beat the Colts 24-6. (Photo by Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images)

A number of Detroit Lions are changing things up next season, with the team announcing 14 players who are switching their jersey numbers for the 2025 season. Two of the most notable names on the list are running back Jahmyr Gibbs and wide receiver Jameson Williams.

Gibbs, who wore No. 26 the last two seasons, will now wear No. 0 for Detroit. Williams, who's worn No. 9 since joining the team in 2022, will now switch to No. 1.

Gibbs will take No. 0 from cornerback (and former Alabama teammate) Terrion Arnold, who wore the number as a rookie but will now wear No. 6. Ennis Rakestraw, also a second-year cornerback, will be switching from No. 15 to No. 9.

Williams, another Crimson Tide alum, previously wore No. 1 during his final college season at Alabama.

Other updated numbers include cornerback D.J. Reed, who the Lions signed last month; he will wear No. 4 after wearing the same number with the New York Jets.