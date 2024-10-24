Dejounte Murray reportedly feared to have fractured hand in Pelicans debut

By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports

Dejounte Murray's New Orleans Pelicans debut might be his only game for a while.

The offseason trade acquisition is feared to have fractured his left hand in the Pelicans' season-opening win over the Chicago Bulls, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

This article will be updated with more information.

