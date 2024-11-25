New Orleans Pelicans guard Dejounte Murray plans to make his return from a fractured hand on Wednesday against the Toronto Raptors, NBA reporter Chris Haynes reports.
Dejounte Murray reportedly plans to return to Pelicans lineup on Wednesday
