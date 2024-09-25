Data Dump Wednesday: 10 stats you need to know for Week 4 | Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

By Matt Harmon,Sal Vetri, Yahoo Sports

Week 3 has come and gone. Time to set our sights for Week 4. Matt Harmon and Sal Vetri are back for another 'Data Dump Wednesday' by sharing 10 data points you need to know for Week 4 to maximize your fantasy lineups.

The two highlight the shocking emergences of Sam Darnold in Minnesota and Andy Dalton in Carolina. Vetri ends the show by providing three moves you should consider making this week:

(1:00) - Data Dump Wednesday for Week 4

(2:30) - Matt Harmon's 5 data points you need to know this week

(28:50) - Sal Vetri's 5 data points you need to know this week

(48:00) - Sal Vetri's 3 trade moves you should try and make this week

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts

