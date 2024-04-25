Darrell Green to have No. 28 retired by Commanders during 2024 season

Philadelphia Eagles v Washington Commanders LANDOVER, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 29: NFL Hall of Fame cornerback Darrell Green cheers with Washington Commanders mascot Major Tuddy before a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FedExField on October 29, 2023 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images) (Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images)

By Sean Leahy, Yahoo Sports

Washington Commanders franchise legend Darrell Green will have his No. 24 retired during the 2024 season, the team announced on Thursday.

The Commanders recently invited Green to their training facility to record a video addressing the 2024 NFL draft class. After he finished, Green was asked to read a few more lines for a different version. Unbeknownst to him, he begins reading a script announcing that his jersey number will be retired until it finally hits him.

"I would've never dreamed this," Green said. "I was so shocked. It's almost like it breathed life into me. I have never been so surprised, shocked. My head is still spinning, but I am a million percent humbled."

A first-round pick out of Texas A&M–Kingsville as a cornerback, Green played all 20 seasons of his NFL career in Washington and only missed a total of 25 games. He recorded 54 interceptions, six of which were returned for touchdowns.

Green is a two-time Super Bowl winner, a seven-time Pro Bowler, a four-time All-Pro, the 1996 Walter Payton Man of the Year, and a member of the franchise's Ring of Fame. In 2008, he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Green will become one of only five players in franchise history to have their number retired, joining Sonny Jurgensen, Bobby Mitchell, Sammy Baugh and Sean Taylor.

A date will be finalized to honor Green once the 2024 NFL schedule is released in May.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!