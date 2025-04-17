Damian Lillard cleared of deep vein thrombosis, will ramp up for return: Report

Milwaukee Bucks v Golden State Warriors SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 18: Damian Lillard #0 of the Milwaukee Bucks dribbles the ball up court against the Golden State Warriors during the first half of an NBA basketball game at Chase Center on March 18, 2025 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
By Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports

Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard has been cleared after dealing with deep vein thrombosis, according to ESPN's Shams Charania, and is no longer on blood-thinning medication.

Earlier this week, Charania reported Lillard would likely be out for the start of the playoffs. Lillard is still out for Saturday's Game 1 against the Pacers, per Charania, but will ramp up for a return. According to The Athletic's Sam Amick and Eric Nehm, Lillard played some 3-on-3 Wednesday.

Charania reported that doctors told the Bucks that Lillard's quick recovery "has never been seen before," but that it happened thanks to early detection and treatment.

This breaking news story will be updated.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!