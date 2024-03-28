Curry carries the Warriors after Draymond's ejection, Embiid's return & the Timberwolves sale blows up

Subscribe to Ball Don't Lie

Jake Fischer and Dan Devine discuss the Warriors overcoming Draymond Green’s ejection, the timetable on Joel Embiid’s return from knee surgery, the Timberwolves’ sale blowing up and much more.

On this episode of No Cap Room, Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Jake Fischer and Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Dan Devine discuss everything that is going on in the league this week.

The guys start in Philadelphia, where Kawhi Leonard showed just how great he still can be and the refs admitted that they made a mistake at the end of the game that maybe cost the 76ers the game. Jake says Joel Embiid will be back soon, and almost returned for last night’s game.

Draymond Green was ejected in the first few minutes of the Warriors’ win over the Orlando Magic, and Steph Curry was visibly frustrated with his teammate during the game and after.

The Warriors need to keep winning, because the Houston Rockets and their 10-game winning streak are right on their heels and trying to steal the #10 seed in the West. Jake and Dan discuss what has gotten into the Houston Rockets’ offense as of late and what decisions the franchise will be faced with this offseason.

The NBA announced last week that the G League Ignite would be shuttered following this season. Jake talked to all the players involved and explains what went wrong with the Ignite and why the decision by the league still caught employees of the team off-guard.

Finally, the guys get some breaking news during the podcast! The Minnesota Timberwolves, who were being sold over the course of multiple payments, are apparently not for sale anymore after the buyers missed an important deadline. What does it mean for the team? What does it mean for the league? Who is going to pay their luxury tax bill?

