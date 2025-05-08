Cowboys trade for George Pickens + Our favorite offseason additions | Football 301

By Nate Tice,Matt Harmon,Charles McDonald, Yahoo Sports

Subscribe to Football 301

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

How will George Pickens handle life with the Dallas Cowboys? Nate Tice, Matt Harmon and Charles McDonald break down the impact of the mercurial receiver's trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers. Then the Football 301 gang shares their favorite (and least favorite) offseason moves. Free agents, draft picks and coaches - they're discussing it all. They finish the show up with a dip into the mailbag!

(4:30) - Cowboys trade for WR George Pickens

(17:50) - Favorite offseason additions

(1:22:30) - Which edge rusher has the best bend in the NFL?

(1:26:25) - How can your offense get a better passing EPA?

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!