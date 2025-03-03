Could Jalon Walker transform the Cardinals' defense | Football 301

(This article was written with the assistance of Castmagic, an AI tool, and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy. Please reach out to us if you notice any mistakes.)

Jalon Walker, known for his impressive versatility and raw athleticism at Georgia, could be just what the Arizona Cardinals need to revitalize their defense. In a recent episode of "Football 301" and Fantasy Forecast Nate Tice discussed why he thinks Walker can help the Cardinals if they take him with the 16th overall pick of next month's NFL Draft.

"He's a freak," Charles McDonald said on the podcast, spotlighting the Georgia standout's uncanny ability to wreak havoc on both passing and rushing downs. Defensive coordinators cherish players like Walker for their adaptability — part edge rusher, part linebacker. Walker's innate talent for spying quarterbacks and tearing through offensive lines makes him a natural fit for the Cardinals, who need to shore up their defense.

With the possible departure of veteran defenders and a looming overhaul, Arizona's defensive line might find an answer in Walker. "He just does stuff," Matt Harmon said, hinting at the wild card element Walker brings.

The Cardinals' defensive play in 2024 was, put mildly, subpar. Given their underwhelming stats across the board, Walker might just be the piece they can't afford to overlook. These qualities promise to elevate the Cardinals' battling defense into a more formidable force. As Tice suggested, a creative deployment of Walker's varied skills could spearhead a new era for the team. A poor defense is holding back Arizona in a division stacked with tight contenders.

