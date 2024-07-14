Copa América final chaos: Colombia, Argentina fans stuck outside after gates breached, police response

FBL-COPA AMERICA-2024-ARG-COL-FANS Police officers arrest a Colombia's supporter that tried to get into the stadium without tickets ahead of the Conmebol 2024 Copa America tournament final football match between Argentina and Colombia at the Hard Rock Stadium, in Miami, Florida on July 14, 2024. (Photo by JUAN MABROMATA / AFP) (Photo by JUAN MABROMATA/AFP via Getty Images) (JUAN MABROMATA/AFP via Getty Images)

Chaos consumed the Copa América final hours before kickoff in Miami, where hundreds, perhaps thousands of fans were stuck outside Hard Rock Stadium gates as security tried, and apparently failed, to manage the inflow of spectators for Sunday's game between Argentina and Colombia.

Some apparently un-ticketed fans — it's not clear how many — reportedly breached at least one entry gate. They streamed toward the stadium concourse, with police and security personnel chasing after them.

BREAKING: The gates at Hard Rock Stadium have been breached and scores of fans have begun streaming in for the 2024 #CopaAmerica final. Police are scrambling to try and stem the flow of people. pic.twitter.com/fkoMMYGk8K — Kyle Bonn (@the_bonnfire) July 14, 2024

The breach provoked a forceful police response, which seemed to exacerbate the chaos.

🚨 Continúan los INCIDENTES en el Hard Rock Stadium entre hinchas colombianos y la policía estadounidense



📽️ @Facusantarossa pic.twitter.com/wkCXIHGNkK — Diario Olé (@DiarioOle) July 14, 2024

Authorities responded by closing the breached gate, and eventually all stadium gates with less than an hour to go until the 8 p.m. kickoff. The gates had been scheduled to open at 5 p.m. local time.

This left many ticketed fans — including, reportedly, family members of players — unable to enter, and stuck in a mass of people, sweating in sweltering heat and South Florida humidity.

A better view from above the Southwest Gate at Hard Rock Stadium. Very concerning having that many people in that small a space. I’m told by a Miami-Dade PD officer that all gates into stadium are closed for the time being. #CopaAmerica2024 pic.twitter.com/HkWNFgcmwn — Jeff Carlisle (@JeffreyCarlisle) July 14, 2024

Prior to the full closure, for a brief time, they were letting fans in one by one, with a dozen officers lining the entryway.

Security was letting in fans one by one before closing the south west gate again & enforcing some sort of lock down due to the security breach.



Again, please everyone be careful. pic.twitter.com/dm7IsWP0NF — Lizzy Becherano (@lizzy_becherano) July 14, 2024

Multiplejournalists on the scene said they and others were told by police to stop filming the chaos, which will raise all sorts of critical questions about the preparedness of CONMEBOL, the South American soccer confederation in charge of the Copa América, and local organizers in Miami.

This is a developing story and will be updated.