Colts' Jonathan Taylor out for Week 5 vs. Jaguars, Anthony Richardson questionable

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) runs up the middle during an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. The Colts defeated the Steelers 27-24. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger) (Zach Bolinger/AP)

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor has been ruled out of Week 5. Head coach Shane Steichen told reporters Friday that Taylor, who had been questionable with a high ankle sprain, will officially miss Sunday's matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Taylor's injury is on the same ankle that has seen trouble in the past, with the running back suffering a similar injury in 2022. After missing a few games that season, Taylor re-injured the ankle in December and was placed on injured reserve and undergoing surgery, ending his season.

Per multiple reports, this ankle injury is not as severe as the ones in previous years, but Taylor's recovery time is likely going to be longer than normal given his injury history.

Prior to the injury, Taylor had been having a very solid start to the year, running for 349 yards and four touchdowns in the first four games of the season.

Meanwhile, Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson, who has been day-to-day with a hip injury, is still questionable for Sunday. Richardson practiced multiple days this week, but Indianapolis is airing on the side of caution due to his injury history: The second-year quarterback missed the bulk of last season after undergoing shoulder surgery in October.

Joe Flacco was seen taking most of the first-team snaps during practice on Friday, per The Athletic's James Boyd, indicating that Richardson is less likely to play Sunday.