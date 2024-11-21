Colorado star Travis Hunter 'for sure' heading to NFL in 2025

BOULDER, COLORADO - NOVEMBER 16: Travis Hunter #12 of the Colorado Buffaloes celebrates after an interception by striking the Heisman pose during the first half against the Utah Utes at Folsom Field on November 16, 2024 in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Aaron M. Sprecher/Getty Images)

Colorado star Travis Hunter is heading to the NFL in 2025.

The defensive back and wide receiver put the obvious on the record in a news conference with reporters on Thursday and said that the 2024 college football season would be his last before entering the NFL Draft. Hunter is a possible top-five pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

"That's definitely for sure," Hunter said when asked about the 2025 draft.

Hunter is the prohibitive favorite for the Heisman Trophy with two weeks to go in the regular season. His odds are -400 at BetMGM. Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty is the No. 2 favorite at +400.

Hunter also said that he believed he could be a two-way player in the NFL like he Is in college football and said that "nobody has stopped me from doing it thus far."

What Hunter is doing is unprecedented in modern college football and would be unprecedented in the modern NFL. He has 74 catches for 911 yards and 10 total TDs despite missing a half in two of Colorado’s 10 games so far this season. He also has 24 tackles and three interceptions to go along with eight passes defensed.

Hunter has surpassed the numbers he put up over nine games in his first season at the top level of college football. Hunter arrived at Colorado ahead of the 2023 season from Jackson State when Deion Sanders took the Buffaloes job. As a sophomore last season, Hunter had 57 catches for 721 yards and five TDs while recording 30 tackles. He was named a first-team All-American as an all-purpose player and is assuredly going to be an All-American again in 2024.

Hunter’s excellence has helped put Colorado in the mix for the Big 12 title. If the Buffaloes win their final two games of the season against Kansas and Oklahoma State, they will play in the Big 12 title game. A win in the Big 12 championship would give Colorado a top-four seed in the College Football Playoff.