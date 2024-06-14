College World Series 2024: North Carolina defeats Virginia 3-2 off of walk-off RBI

COLLEGE BASEBALL: APR 06 North Carolina v South Carolina CHARLOTTE, NC - APRIL 06: Vance Honeycutt (7) of the North Carolina Tar Heels swings at a pitch during a baseball game between the North Carolina Tar Heels and the South Carolina Gamecocks on April 6, 2022 at Truist Field in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

North Carolina has taken the first win of the 2024 College World Series with a 3-2 walk-off victory over Virginia.

The Tar Heels took the win with some heroics from junior center fielder Vance Honeycutt. With the game tied 2-2 at the bottom of the ninth, Honeycutt hit a single to give pinch hitter Jackson Van De Brake the winning run.

Honeycutt also hit a walk-off home run to give UNC a win in the Super Regionals last weekend.

The Tar Heels took the first run of the day in the first inning, with a groundout from right fielder Anthony Donofrio to send home left fielder Casey Cook. In the third inning, the Cavaliers' hot bats set up a RBI from first baseman Henry Ford to tie things up.

Some strong defense on both sides kept the score even for a while, before Virginia took the lead in the sixth inning with a sacrifice fly from shortstop Griff O'Ferrall.

In the seventh inning, UNC found its response when Cook hit an RBI double — with some help from a poor throw from Virginia left fielder Harrison Didawick.

The 2-2 score held through the last two inning, until Honeycutt saved the day for the Tar Heels.

Overall, it was the defense that made this game. Besides his hitting heroics, Honeycutt recorded several outs at center field, while O'Ferrall threw several groundouts for Virginia to keep them in this game.

The pitching was strong too: Jason DeCaro, the freshman starting pitcher for the Tar Heels, put up a strong performance, recording six strikeouts in five innings before he was pulled. Evan Blanco, sophomore pitcher for the Cavaliers, lasted seven innings and put up four strikeouts before leaving the mound.

With the College World Series being double elimination, the Cavaliers have one more chance to stay in the tournament with a matchup against the loser of Tennessee vs. Florida State Friday night. North Carolina, meanwhile, will have some time to celebrate before playing the winner of that game on Sunday.