College World Series: Ty Floyd's 17 Ks, Josh Pearson's game-saving catch propel LSU to Game 1 thriller over Florida

2023 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship OMAHA, NEBRASKA - JUNE 24: Ty Floyd #9 of the LSU Tigers pitches during the second inning of Game 1 of the NCAA College World Series baseball finals against the Florida Gators at Charles Schwab Field on June 24, 2023 in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

Ty Floyd struck out 17 and Josh Pearson snagged a game-saving catch in the 10th inning on Saturday to set up Cade Beloso.

The LSU first basemen then slugged a solo home run into the right-field stands in the 11th to secure a 4-3 thriller over Florida in Game 1 of the College World Series.

The Gators wouldn't respond in the bottom half of the inning

Beloso's heroics were set up by Pearson's stunning catch in left field that likely prevented Florida from securing a walk-off win a half inning earlier.

The victory secures a 1-0 series lead for the Tigers over their SEC rivals, leaving them a win away from securing a national championship.