College Football Playoff rankings reveal: did the CFP committee get it right?

By Ross Dellenger,Dan Wetzel, Yahoo Sports

Following a wild conference championship game weekend, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde hop on to discuss the outcome of the final College Football Playoff rankings. They dive in on which teams have the best path to a national title and which teams should be the most upset.

They focus on the biggest headline: Alabama being the last team out and SMU still making the bracket despite losing the ACC championship game. Wetzel pitches his solutions to how they could should the selection process. Additionally, they work through all four of the first-round matchups in the bracket and unpack what to expect from each game.

(0:50) Did the process work?

(16:47) Fixing the CFP

(40:10) Texas vs Clemson

(45:43) Ohio State vs Tennessee

(48:34) Penn State vs SMU

(54:51) Notre Dame vs Indiana

(58:30) Bill Belichick to UNC?

