Coaching great Monte Kiffin dies at 84

By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports

Monte Kiffin, one of the most influential defensive coaches in football history, died Thursday, Ole Miss announced. He was 84 years old.

This article will be updated with more information.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Powered By Her Festival

    Join us Saturday, September 7th inside the air conditioned Mahaffey Theater in downtown St. Petersburg!

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!