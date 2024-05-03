Clippers reportedly pursuing contract extension with coach Tyronn Lue

Los Angeles Clippers v Dallas Mavericks - Game Three DALLAS, TEXAS - APRIL 26: Head coach Tyronn Lue of the Los Angeles Clippers watches play during the second half of game three of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center on April 26, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images) (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Clippers face elimination on Friday night in Game 6 of their first-round NBA playoff series with the Dallas Mavericks, but the team wants to keep Tyrone Lue as its head coach.

The Clippers are working on offering Lue a contract extension that will keep him signed past the 2025-26 season, when his current deal is set to expire, reports ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Several teams are expected to pursue Lue during the offseason coaching cycle, notably the Los Angeles Lakers, who fired Darvin Ham on Friday after their playoff loss to the Denver Nuggets.

Lue, 47, is in his fourth season coaching the Clippers, taking over as head coach after Doc Rivers was dismissed following the 2019-20 season. This season, Los Angeles compiled a 51–31 record and finished as the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference.

Whether or not the Clippers rally to win their playoff series against the Mavericks will not have an affect on the intention to sign Lue to a longer deal, according to ESPN. Kawhi Leonard has only appeared in two games of the series and is ruled out for Game 6.

The veteran forward is signed for three more seasons after agreeing to a contract extension in January. But the Clippers' other star players, Paul George and James Harden, are free agents after the season. The team hopes to re-sign both of them and continue being a strong playoff and championship contender under Lue.

Overall, Lue has a 184–134 record with the Clippers with three playoff berths, including an appearance in the 2021 West finals, where they lost to the Phoenix Suns in six games.

The Lakers pursued Lue for their head coach position in 2019 after firing Luke Walton. However, the two sides couldn't reach an agreement and Lue joined Rivers' staff with the Clippers.