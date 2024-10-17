Clippers' Kawhi Leonard reportedly out indefinitely with knee inflammation

By Liz Roscher, Yahoo Sports

The Los Angeles Clippers will begin the season without Kawhi Leonard. According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Leonard is expected to be sidelined to start the NBA season with knee inflammation, and will be out an indefinite period of time.

This story will be updated.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!