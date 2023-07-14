Clippers guard Russell Westbrook joins Leeds United ownership group

Russell Westbrook Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) brings the ball up the floor in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks in Dallas, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Emil T. Lippe)

Russell Westbrook is getting into English professional soccer.

Westbrook officially joined the investment group that is purchasing Leeds United on Thursday, he announced at a sports and entertainment summit held by Sportico. Westbrook invested in 49ers Enterprises, the investment arm of the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL, which purchased the majority stake of Leeds from former owner Andrea Radrizzani in June .

.@Russwest44 mentioned on stage at our #VarietySporticoSummit that he is part of the investor group led by the @49ers that is taking over Leeds United pic.twitter.com/q0uYDRVRKj — Sportico (@Sportico) July 13, 2023

It’s unclear when Westbrook officially invested, or how big of a stake he now owns.

Westbrook agreed to a two-year, $8 million deal to stay with the Los Angeles Clippers earlier this summer in free agency. That deal came after his last supermax contract that he originally signed with the Oklahoma City Thunder ended. Westbrook, who started last season with the Los Angeles Lakers, averaged 15.8 points and 7.6 assists in 21 games with the Clippers.

Westbrook is the latest NBA player to join the new ownership group. New Orleans Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. and Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell also purchased minority stakes in the club last month. Golfers Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth joined the ownership group, too.

49ers Enterprises reportedly committed to buy Leeds at an evaluation of about $213 million last month. That deal came after Leeds was relegated out of the Premier League earlier this year. Had they remained in the top flight, the valuation for the club would have been much closer to $500 million.

Radrizzani owned about 56% of Leeds, and had been the majority shareholder since 2017. He has since purchased controlling ownership of Italian club Sampdoria. 49ers Enterprises first invested in Leeds in 2018.