Clippers C Ivica Zubac agrees to 3-year, $58.6 million extension: Report

The Los Angeles Clippers are keeping Ivica Zubac for a few more years.

Zubac, who has quietly been one of the NBA's better centers over the past few years, agreed to a three-year, $58.6 million contract extension on Friday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The deal is the most Zubac could get for three years and locks him in for the next four years, at a price of $79 million.

Los Angeles Clippers C Ivica Zubac has agreed on a three-year, $58.6 million contract extension, Mike Lindeman and Jeff Schwartz of @excelbasketball tell ESPN. Zubac gets max available for his three seasons and now is guaranteed four years and $70M. pic.twitter.com/F7cSfEEqku — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 30, 2024

This article will be updated with more information.