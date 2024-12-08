Clemson wins ACC championship, automatic playoff berth on walkoff field goal to defeat SMU, 34–31

By Ian Casselberry, Yahoo Sports

Nolan Hauser's 56-yard field goal as time expired lifted Clemson to a 34–31 win over SMU in the ACC championship game.

With the win, Clemson shook up the College Football Playoff standings by earning an automatic berth into the College Football Playoff as a conference champion.

SMU tied the game at 31–31 with 16 seconds remaining in regulation with Kevin Jennings hitting Roderick Daniels Jr. on an out route for a four-yard TD. The play was reviewed, but Daniels clearly dragged his right foot in bounds for the catch.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!