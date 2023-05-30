Clayton Kershaw pushed for Dodgers to announce Christian night in response to LGBTQ+ charity award

Los Angeles Dodgers v Tampa Bay Rays ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - MAY 27: Clayton Kershaw #22 of the Los Angeles Dodgers delivers a pitch to the Tampa Bay Rays in the first inning at Tropicana Field on May 27, 2023 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Dodgers moved up the announcement of their Christian Faith and Family Day because star pitcher Clayton Kershaw was unhappy the team chose to highlight the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, a prominent LGBTQ+ charity.

The Dodgers have hosted Christian Faith and Family Day in previous seasons, and were reportedly planning to hold the event during the 2023 MLB season, but Kershaw wanted the team to make the announcement sooner as a response to the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence receiving an award, according to Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times.

"I think we were always going to do Christian Faith Day this year, but I think the timing of our announcement was sped up," Kershaw said. "Picking a date and doing those different things was part of it as well. Yes, it was in response to the highlighting of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence [by the Dodgers]."

Kershaw tweeted the announcement about the team holding Christian Faith and Family Day, which will be held July 30.

Dodgers honoring Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence during Pride Night

The decision comes in response to the Dodgers hosting the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence at Pride Night on June 16. The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence will receive an award during the festivities in recognition of the group's community service. The group has spent the past 44 years helping "those on the edges" of society. They played a pivotal role in caring for those afflicted with AIDS in 1979 and throughout the '80s.

Conservative politicians, such as Florida Sen. Marco Rubio (R), took issue with the Dodgers honoring the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence. They denounced the Dodgers for the decision, and accused the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence of making a mockery of Christians. The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence occasionally dress in drag, typically wearing nun habits.

Kershaw viewed the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence's methods as mocking and took exception to that, per the Los Angeles Times.

"I don't agree with making fun of other people's religions," he said. "It has nothing to do with anything other than that. I just don't think that, no matter what religion you are, you should make fun of somebody else's religion. So that's something that I definitely don't agree with."

The Dodgers initially caved to that pressure, rescinding the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence's invitation to Pride Night. The decision was met with disappointment from local LGBTQ+ groups, which vowed to withdraw from the event unless the team reversed course.

The team eventually did reverse course, and re-invited the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to take part in Pride Night.

That prompted Kershaw to approach the Dodgers about announcing Christian Faith and Family Day. Kershaw said his decision, "Has nothing to do with the LGBTQ community or pride or anything like that."

At least one other player has spoken out in support of Kershaw. Washington Nationals pitcher Trevor Williams said he disagreed with the Dodgers' decision to re-invite the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence back to the park. Williams released his statement during the Nationals' series against the Dodgers. Williams pitched in Monday's contest, where he gave up six runs in five innings in a 6-1 loss.

While baseball players have given their thoughts on the matter, at least one nun spoke out in support of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence. Jo'Ann De Quattro who is a Catholic Sister of the Holy Names, wrote a letter to the editor of the Los Angeles Times in support of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence's mission statement. De Quattro said the Dodgers "should not give in to pressure from anti-inclusion groups, which serve only to divide rather than unite our society."

De Quattro also spoke with America Magazine, where she again offered support for the group and challenged those who wanted the Dodgers to rescind the invite.

"For me, it's about trying to embrace people who might be different from us," she said. "Because Jesus said, 'Come to the table.' Not, 'You don't deserve a place at the table.'"

The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence will be in attendance at Dodgers' Pride Night on June 16 to receive their award. Kershaw told the Los Angeles Times he would not boycott the event.