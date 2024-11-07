Chuba Hubbard, Panthers agree to reported 4-year, $33.2M contract extension

New Orleans Saints v Carolina Panthers CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - NOVEMBER 03: Chuba Hubbard #30 of the Carolina Panthers celebrates after a win over the against the New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium on November 03, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Matt Kelley/Getty Images) (Matt Kelley/Getty Images)

By Sean Leahy, Yahoo Sports

The Carolina Panthers and running back Chuba Hubbard have agreed on an contract extension worth a reported $33.2 million over four years.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the maximum value of the deal is $37.2 million with $15 million guaranteed.

This extension has been in the works and Hubbard has been part of the Panthers' long-term plans. General manager Dan Morgan said on Wednesday that the two sides were heading in the direction of an agreement.

"Not going to divulge that plan right now, but we're definitely working towards some stuff right now that we're excited about," Morgan said.

Through nine games this season, the 25-year-old Hubbard is fifth in the NFL with 665 rushing yards and tied for fifth with five touchdowns. He also has 26 receptions for 108 yards and a touchdown. The six total touchdowns matches his career high.

Hubbard a 2021 fourth-round pick out of Oklahoma State, has been durable over his four-year NFL career having missed only two games. He was set to become a free agent after the 2024 season.

