Christina Aguilera reunites with Sabrina Carpenter at her L.A. 'Short n' Sweet Tour' stop

Sabrina Carpenter’s "Short n’ Sweet Tour" is nearing the end of its North American leg, and at each stop, she shows her fans that she’s got a few fun tricks up her sleeve. At her most recent appearance in Los Angeles on Nov. 16, she surprised her fans with a guest appearance from none other than Christina Aguilera.

During one of her many fun bits in the show, Carpenter played a game of spin the bottle with her backup dancers to pick what to sing next, and they landed on “a little Christina.” Not too long after she said that, Aguilera burst out on stage delivering her signature belt as the two performed “Ain’t No Other Man” for the crowd.

After the first song, the pair slowed down the tempo, jumping into a rendition of “What a Girl Wants,” which they sang together at Spotify’s Los Angeles studio to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Aguilera’s self-titled album last month.

During the anniversary special, the 25-year-old pop star told Aguilera what her music meant to her growing up. "I think the first time I ever heard your voice was [when] my mom played me a video of you singing at eight years old, ‘A Sunday Kind of Love,’” she said. "That was the most inspiring thing for me ever to see as a young girl that wanted to sing, but just didn’t think I could do it at that age.”

After the two finished singing at Los Angeles show, Aguilera walked off the stage and Carpenter was still reeling and encouraged her fans to applaud her on the way out. The night continued with her usual gags, including where she fake "arrests" a fan for being "too hot" and points out famous folks at the show, like Bottoms star Rachel Sennott.