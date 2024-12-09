Chris Paul passes Jason Kidd for 2nd all-time in NBA assists on pass to Victor Wembanyama

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports

Chris Paul has a new place in the NBA record book.

With a pass to Harrison Barnes Sunday night, the San Antonio Spurs point guard tied Jason Kidd for second-place all-time on the NBA's assist list. With a pass to Victor Wembanyma, he passed Kidd with his 12,092nd career assist.

Paul now trails only all of Famer John Stockton. He's got a long way to go to catch the Utah Jazz great. Stockton retired with 15,086 assists, a record that a 39-year-old Paul does not project to challenge.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!