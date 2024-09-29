Chiefs WR Rashee Rice carted off with injury vs. Chargers

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver was carted off the field with an injury early in Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Rice appeared to suffer the injury while giving chase after quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw an interception.

Rice hobbled to the bench and struggled to put weight on his right leg on the sideline. After speaking with a trainer, Rice left the field lying down on a cart.

