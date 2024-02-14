Chiefs sign defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo to extension after 4th Super Bowl win

Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 07: Steve Spagnuolo of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on from the sideline during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on January 7, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ryan Kang/Getty Images) (Ryan Kang/Getty Images)

The Kansas City Chiefs fans have more to celebrate on Wednesday besides another Super Bowl victory.

As fans were lining the streets and the players and staff were prepping for the parade, the Chiefs announced that they've signed defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, one of the architects of their third Super Bowl win in five years, to a contract extension.

We have signed Defensive Coordinator Steve Spagnuolo to a contract extension. pic.twitter.com/3lRY3jszlL — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 14, 2024

The Chiefs did not release any details on length or compensation.

Spags has been with the Chiefs for five seasons, the longest he's stayed at a single coaching position since he was with Connecticut in the late 1980s and early 1990s. He's spent his career moving from defense to defense, mostly in 1-3 year chunks. His stop with the New York Giants in the late 2000s resulted in a career-making Super Bowl victory over the New England Patriots, which in turn gave him a his only shot as head coach when the St. Louis Rams hired him from 2009 to 2011.

His stint with the Rams could have gone better. They went a league-worst 1-15 in 2009 and tied for league-worst in 2011 with a 2-14 record, with a 7-9 record in 2010 sandwiched between. With only 10 wins over three years, it wasn't surprising that the Rams fired him early in 2012. He then spent time with the New Orleans Saints, Baltimore Ravens, and returned to the Giants before the Chiefs hired him in 2019. Five years and three Super Bowl wins later, he's on top of the world.

The Chiefs' brilliant defensive performance over the San Francisco 49ers was only a few days ago, but over that time, everyone from fans to players to a Rams executive have either endorsed Spags getting another chance to be head coach, or wondered why he hasn't gotten more head coach interviews.

Why don’t Spags got no interviews — Ty Hill (@cheetah) February 12, 2024

It is well past time to see Spags get another head coaching opportunity.



The team & organization he inherited in STL was a mess, nobody could have had success. Yet he changed the culture/staff & players believed. An amazing human deserving of the real shot we couldn’t give him https://t.co/d82dXjC3W4 — Kevin Demoff (@kdemoff) February 13, 2024

And given Spags' success in KC, it's a worthy question. But it's also possible he's in the middle of doing an interview right now — a long, long interview that's also known as being the defensive coordinator for the Chiefs. Because Andy Reid won't be head coach forever; at some point he will move into retirement. And when that happens, they could turn to Spags. He's a former head coach who has established relationships with the players and organization. It would be a no-brainer for the Chiefs to treat him as the head coach-in-waiting and elevate him when the time is right, making the transition from the past to the future as easy as possible.

But that's the far future. The only future the Chiefs are concerned with right now is the parade on Wednesday afternoon, and soon after that, the 2024 season. And with Spags back, the Chiefs will continue to spook NFL offenses, maybe all the way back to another Super Bowl.