Chiefs reportedly plan to place franchise tag on star guard Trey Smith, with one-year deal worth $23 million

Kansas City Chiefs v Jacksonville Jaguars JACKSONVILLE, FL - AUGUST 10: Trey Smith #65 of the Kansas City Chiefs stands on the sidelines during the national anthem prior to an NFL preseason football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium on August 10, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images) (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)
By Kari Anderson, Yahoo Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs are holding on to their top offensive lineman for another season. Per multiple reports, the team is planning on placing the franchise tag on Pro Bowl guard Trey Smith.

By tagging Smith, the Chiefs will keep the 25-year-old guard around on a full-guaranteed one-year deal, reportedly worth $23.4 million. The amount will make Smith the highest-paid guard in the league.

The franchise tag is used by teams to keep players from leaving in free agency. Although the Chiefs still want to sign a long-term deal with Smith, per multiple reports, the tag allows them a short-term solution.

A four-year NFL veteran out of Tennessee, Smith has established himself as one of the best linemen in the league. With his rookie contract expiring, Smith was one of the top free agents this offseason before Kansas City pulled him back in.

Smith is a two-time Super Bowl champion with the Chiefs, and was named to the 2024 Pro Bowl. He will be a major piece of the Kansas City offensive line, especially coming off a Super Bowl loss where the O-line's problems were front and center.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!