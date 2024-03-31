Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice suspected in connection with multi-vehicle crash in Dallas

Dallas police are searching for Kansas City Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice in connection with a major accident involving multiple vehicles that occurred in the city on Saturday evening.

A vehicle believed to be leased or registered to Rice was involved in a crash in northeast Dallas at approximately 6:20 p.m., as reported by the Dallas Morning News. Police officials confirmed to News reporters that officers are currently looking for Rice.

The crash occurred while a Corvette and Lamborghini were racing in the far left lane of a street and both drivers lost control of their vehicles, according to the News. Dallas police said the Lamborghini went onto the shoulder, hit the center median wall and caused a collision involving four other vehicles.

The drivers of the Corvette and Lamborghini fled the scene without providing any information or checking if anyone involved needed medical attention. Police do not know whether or not Rice was actually involved in the crash, though he is suspected to be the driver of the Corvette.

As of Sunday morning, Rice had not appeared in any Dallas County jail records. The News was not able to determine if Rice was suspected of any charges.

Rice, 23, is a Dallas-area native and played college football at SMU. Drafted by the Chiefs last year, Rice had an impressive rookie season, catching 79 passes for 938 yards and seven touchdowns. During Kansas City's postseason run to a second consecutive Super Bowl championship, Rice set a record for rookie receivers with 26 receptions.