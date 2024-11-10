Chiefs block potential game-winning field goal to stop Broncos, keep undefeated streak alive

NFL: Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs Nov 10, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates with quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) after scoring against the Denver Broncos during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images (Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos came so close to not only knocking off the NFL's last undefeated team, but picking up their first win in Kansas City in a decade.

The Chiefs, however, just can't seem to lose.

The Chiefs kept their undefeated streak alive on Sunday afternoon after they blocked what would've been a game-winning field goal from Will Lutz as time expired. That left the Broncos stunned and sparked a wild celebration at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs have now won 15 straight games dating back to their Super Bowl run last season. They've won nine straight games trailing by seven points or more, too, and hold a perfect 9-0 record.

After falling down by two points late in the fourth quarter after a Harrison Butker field goal, Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix mounted what easily would have been his best drive of the season. Nix led the Broncos on three consecutive third down conversions, including one that led to a 13-yard gain from Courtland Sutton to put them into field goal range. That led to Lutz' 35-yard field goal attempt.

The Broncos led nearly the entire way on Sunday, thanks to a pair of touchdown passes from Bo Nix in the second quarter. He first hit Devaughn Vele for a 6-yard score to put the Broncos on the board first early in the period, and then he found Sutton for a deep 32-yard touchdown on their next drive.

The Chiefs responded with a 2-yard touchdown from Travis Kelce right before halftime, and then kicked a pair of field goals in the second half to take a 2-point lead. They could have gone up by a full touchdown, too, but Mahomes missed a wide-open Kelce in the end zone. But, thanks to a huge block, the Chiefs' undefeated run is alive and well.

