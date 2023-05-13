Chelsea reportedly hire ex-PSG, Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino

QATAR-DOHA-FOOTBALL-PARIS SAINT GERMAIN-CONFERENCE Paris Saint-Germain's head coach Mauricio Pochettino speaks at a press conference as part of the PSG Qatar Tour 2022 in Doha, capital of Qatar, May 15, 2022. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua via Getty Images)

Mauricio Pochettino is back coaching in the English Premier League after Chelsea reportedly appointed him as the club's next manager, according to football journalist Fabrizio Romano.

He will replace Thomas Tuchel, who Chelsea fired one month into the season on Sept. 7.

Pochettino last coached for Paris Saint-Germain of Ligue 1 but parted ways on July 5, 2022, after 18 months. He had spent the previous five-and-a-half years with Tottenham Hotspur and coached Southampton for one season in 2013. Pochettino accumulated a 55-15-14 record with PSG, a 159-62-72 record with Spurs and a 23-18-19 with Southampton.