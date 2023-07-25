Chargers, QB Justin Herbert reach 5-year, $262.5 million contract extension

AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Los Angeles Chargers v Jacksonville Jaguars JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - JANUARY 14: Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers looks to pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of the game in the AFC Wild Card playoff game at TIAA Bank Field on January 14, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images)

Justin Herbert isn't going anywhere.

Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers agreed to a massive five-year, $262.5 million contract extension on Tuesday afternoon, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

🚨 🚨 🚨



The #Chargers and star QB Justin Herbert have agreed to terms on a blockbuster 5-year extension worth $262.5M, per me and @MikeGarafolo, including monster guarantees to protect Herbert and lock him in for the future.

💰 💰 💰 pic.twitter.com/iMyKEkYLke — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 25, 2023

Herbert threw for 4,739 yards and 25 touchdowns last season, his third with the Chargers. He was set to enter the final year of his initial four-year, $26.5 million deal with the team this fall.

