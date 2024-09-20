Chargers QB Justin Herbert questionable for Sunday vs. Steelers with ankle injury

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert warms up before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Sep. 15, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. The Chargers defeated the Panthers 26-3.(AP Photo/Rusty Jones) (Rusty Jones/AP)

By Kari Anderson, Yahoo Sports

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, who has been dealing with an ankle injury, is officially questionable for Sunday. The Chargers will face the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 3, with both teams entering 2-0.

Herbert told reporters on Friday that he is dealing with a high ankle sprain, and that his status for Sunday's matchup was still up in the air. The 26-year-old quarterback was seen practicing on Friday with his right ankle heavily taped up, with the Chargers officially listed Herbert as questionable shortly afterwards.

The Chargers quarterback suffered the injury during the first quarter of Los Angeles' win over the Carolina Panthers last Sunday. Herbert threw for 130 yards and two touchdowns in the 26-3 win.

Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh said Wednesday that Herbert was "feeling much better" and was optimistic that he would be able to play Sunday. Herbert did not practice on Wednesday, and was limited on Thursday and Friday.

High ankle sprains are usually more severe than a typical sprain, and may require four to six weeks of recovery. If Herbert ends up missing any time, he will be replaced by backup quarterback Easton Stick, who took over for Herbert for the final four games of last season after Herbert underwent season-ending surgery on his finger.

