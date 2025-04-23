Chargers, Lions to kick off NFL preseason in Hall of Fame game

Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 22: Head coach Dan Campbell of the Detroit Lions looks on prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 22, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports

The Los Angeles Chargers and Detroit Lions will kick of the preseason in the NFL's annual Hall of Fame game.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced the matchup on Wednesday. The game will take place in Canton, Ohio on July 31. It will be a Thursday night game, two days before the Pro Football Hall of Fame's induction ceremony for the Class of 2025.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!