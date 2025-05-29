Champions League Final preview, Premier League team season perspectives & LA Galaxy make history in a BAD way

By Yahoo Sports Staff,Alexis Guerreros,Christian Polanco, Yahoo Sports

Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros preview the Champions League Final between Inter Milan and PSG this Saturday. Who has the advantage? Which players on each team can sway the game in their team’s favor? Who do the boys think will come out on top?

Christian and Alexis then give team perspectives for all 20 premier league teams ahead of next season. How can Liverpool build on their success? What will Arsenal and Man City need to do compete next season? Are we seeing the fall of Manchester United’s empire?

Later, Christian and Alexis recap the midweek MLS games. Lucho Acosta calls out the FC Cincinnati fans for boo-ing him in his return. Also, the Galaxy lose again and make history in a bad way, tying the record for a winless streak in Major League Soccer.

(5:45) - Champions League Final Preview

(23:30) - Each Premier League team’s end of season perspectives

(58:30) - Lucho Acosta boo’d by Cincinnati fans

(1:04:00) - LA Galaxy tie longest winless steak in MLS history

