Carson Beck, Hanna Cavinder reportedly have multiple cars stolen overnight in South Florida

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 7: Carson Beck #15 of the Georgia Bulldogs warms up prior to the game against the Texas Longhorns in the 2024 SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 7, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

A Mercedes and Lamborghini owned by former Georgia and current Miami quarterback Carson Beck was reportedly stolen in South Florida, according to Andy Slate of Fox Sports 100%.

Beck's girlfriend and Miami women's basketball team guard, Hanna Cavinder, had her SUV also stolen. While police are still looking for Beck's cars, Cavinder's was recovered.

Beck played for Georgia from 2020-2024 and was a part of the Bulldogs' back-to-back College Football Playoff national championship teams in 2021 and 2022. Shortly after he declared for the 2025 NFL Draft in December, Beck reversed course and entered the NCAA transfer portal before landing with the Hurricanes for his final collegiate season. He reportedly received "a little over $3 million" to transfer to Miami.

This auto theft comes at a time when high-profile athletes have been targeted by burglars. On Tuesday federal authorities charged seven men who allegedly burglarized the homes of Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Joe Burrow, among other athletes. According to the complaint, the men, all Chilean nationals, are part of a South American Theft Group that targeted professional athletes, stealing more than $2 million of property.