Carlos Sainz wins Singapore Grand Prix to end Max Verstappen's win streak

Max Verstappen’s streak is over. Red Bull’s streak is over. Another team has won a Formula 1 Grand Prix in 2023.

Carlos Sainz put on a masterclass in tire management to win the Singapore Grand Prix from the pole. Sainz had tires that were 24 laps older than the Mercedes cars of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton but Lando Norris in second held up the Mercedes cars over the final five laps after they caught the top two.

That defense allowed Sainz to continue to manage his tires at the front of the field and become the first driver in a car other than a Red Bull to win this season. Sainz’s win snapped Max Verstappen’s F1-record win streak at 10 races and ended Red Bull’s streak of consecutive wins at 15.

Norris finished second while Hamilton was third after Russell crashed on the final lap.