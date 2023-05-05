Carlos Rodón has no timeline to make Yankees debut after 'chronic' back issue diagnosis

MLB: Spring Training-New York Yankees at Atlanta Braves Mar 5, 2023; North Port, Florida, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Carlos Rodon (55) in the dugout before he pitches against the Atlanta Braves at CoolToday Park. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports - 20154664

The New York Yankees' season has very loudly not gone according to plan so far this year, and now their shiny new $168 million pitcher looks even farther from making his first appearance with the team.

Speaking with reporters on Friday, free agent pitching acquisition Carlos Rodón said he has been diagnosed with a "chronic" back issue and is scheduled to receive a cortisone injection next week, according to MLB.com's Bryan Hoch.

When asked if a return in July was realistic, Rodón reportedly said he couldn't put a timeline on his rehab:

"I'll get this injection and I'll want to throw as soon as I can," Rodón said. "Whenever my body tells me I can throw and everyone comes to an agreement that I can throw, I'll start throwing. I would have thought I'd be pitching here for the club now."

Another delay for Rodón is one of the last things Yankees fans will want to hear after waiting more than a month for him make his debut after signing a six-year, $168 million contract with the team in December.

At the time of his deal, the 30-year-old Rodón was coming a career-best season with the San Francisco Giants in which he posted a 14-8 record, a 2.88 ERA, a 1.028 WHIP and 237 strikeouts in 178 innings pitched. His 2.25 FIP and 33.4% strikeout rate both led the majors among qualified pitchers.

Injuries have always been an issue for the southpaw, however, and that came up in spring training when he was sidelined with a forearm strain and again in April when the back issue first appeared. He opened the season on the 15-day IL due to the forearm strain and remains there.

That's just one of the issues the Yankees are facing as they sit in 17-15, a respectable record in most divisions but currently good for last place in the competitive AL East. Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Josh Donaldson, Luis Severino, Jonathan Loáisiga and Frankie Montas are all among the Yankees currently sitting with Rodón on the Yankees' injured list.

Nearly every big MLB pitcher contract has been a disaster this season

While the Rodón contract is obviously off to a bad start, it might be worth pointing out he's not alone among pitchers who signed big contracts last offseason.

Here's the full list of pitchers who agreed to a deal worth more than $40 million total and how their season has gone so far:

Jacob deGrom (Texas Rangers, $185 million): just hit the injured list with right elbow inflammation

Carlos Rodón (Yankees, $168 million): see above

Edwin Díaz (New York Mets, $102 million): out for the season with a torn patellar tendon from the World Baseball Classic

Justin Verlander (Mets, $86.7 million): returned from the IL on Thursday after a shoulder injury and allowed back-to-back homers in his Mets debut

Kodai Senga (Mets, $75 million): 4.15 ERA in 26 innings

Taijuan Walker (Philadelphia Phillies, $72 million): 6.91 ERA in 28 2/3 innings

Jameson Taiillon (Chicago Cubs, $68 million): 5.29 ERA in 17 innings

Chris Bassitt (Toronto Blue Jays, $63 million): 5.18 ERA in 33 innings

Robert Suarez (San Diego Padres, $46 million): on 60-day injured list with right elbow inflammation

It's never great when the biggest success story of a group has a roughly league-average ERA, and especially when that group cost more than $850 million combined.