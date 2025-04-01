Cardinals see smallest non-COVID-19 crowd in the history of Busch Stadium III

ST LOUIS, MISSOURI - MARCH 30: Andre Pallante #53 of the St. Louis Cardinals pitches against Harrison Bader #12 of the Minnesota Twins in the third inning at Busch Stadium on March 30, 2025 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

The St. Louis Cardinals saw the lowest non-COVID-19 attendance in the history of Busch Stadium III on Monday. A paid attendance of 21,206 witnessed the 5-4 win by the Los Angeles Angels.

It was the Cardinals' fourth game of the season and fourth consecutive game where the total crowd dwindled. After Opening Day on Thursday saw an attendance of 47,395, that total has since dropped from 30,712 to 26,923 to Monday's 21,206.

While storm warnings in the area may have kept some fans away, attendance is an issue that has been brewing for Cardinals fans.

The Cardinals drew 2,869,783 fans last season, the first time in 18 years, excluding COVID-19 affected seasons, where the franchise failed to draw at least three million fans. That was coming off a 2023 season that saw the team post a .438 winning percentage, its worst since 1995, the first season after the 1994 strike. Last season, they won 83 games and missed the playoffs for the second straight year.

Despite a 3-1 start to the 2025 season, Cardinals fans are still upset with team ownership and John Mozeliak, the team's president of baseball operations. There has been an emphasis on player development and a spending cut that has seen the Cardinals' payroll drop from $179 million last season to $134 million in 2025, per Spotrac.

The payroll for this season was nearly slashed even more as the Cardinals sought out a trade partner for Gold Glove third baseman Nolan Arenado, who was willing to move to the right team.

The lack of investment in the on-field product, coupled with one playoff series win since 2014 has caused Cardinals fans to sit it out until the team improves. And those who do show up, have voiced their displeasure. Loudly.

"St. Louis is known for being a baseball town," Cardinals fan Keith Lee told KTVI on Monday, "so as long as the Cardinals keep winning and giving the effort, I think fans will come back."