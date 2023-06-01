Cardinals call up No. 1 prospect Jordan Walker for second MLB stint

MLB: APR 08 Cardinals at Brewers MILWAUKEE, WI - APRIL 08: St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Jordan Walker (18) celebrates his home run with teammates during a game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the St. Louis Cardinals at American Family Field on April 8, 2023 in Milwaukee, WI. (Photo by Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Jordan Walker is headed back to the big leagues. We'll see if he's there to stay this time.

The St. Louis Cardinals are calling up the No. 1 overall prospect on MLB Pipeline and will have him on their active roster for Friday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, according to Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat.

Walker is also ranked No. 2 nationally by Baseball America, behind only Jackson Chourio of the Milwaukee Brewers.

This will be Walker's second stint with the Cardinals, as he made the team's Opening Day roster this season before being sent down in late April. Walker held his own at the plate, hitting .274/.321/.397 with two homers and 11 RBI in 78 plate appearances, but he struggled on defense as an outfielder.

Has Jordan Walker improved while back in the minor leagues?

Walker is nominally a third baseman by trade, but the presence of Cardinals All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado pushed him into the outfield, where the advanced fielding metrics overall weren't kind to him. Statcast's OAA had him at two runs below average in 42 attempts (read: not good), while Defensive Runs Saved had him at -6, though at least he was error-free.

Those issues were part of the reason why the Cardinals sent Walker down. Another was a 58.5% groundball rate on Baseball Savant, which was getting in the way of the 21-year-old's considerable power.

Walker has somewhat struggled in his time down at Triple-A, hitting .239/.348/.398 with 32 strikeouts in 132 plate appearances, though he seems to have turned a corner lately and the Cardinals apparently wanted to take another look at him in the Majors.

While he's had his problems in the short-term, there remains plenty to be excited in the long term. Scouting reporrts say the 6-foot-6, 245-pound Walker has rare bat-to-ball skills for a player his size to go along with his power and an elite arm. If he develops as the Cardinals hope, he'll be a middle-of-the-order bat alongside Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt for years to come.